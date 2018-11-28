Weight Watchers International (WTW) PT Set at $70.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.58.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

In other news, insider Mindy F. Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.10 per share, for a total transaction of $350,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 23,476 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,769,151.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,676.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,442 shares of company stock valued at $12,282,794 in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,732,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,471,000 after acquiring an additional 750,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 71.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,320,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,557 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 61.2% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,820,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,031,000 after acquiring an additional 691,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 19.6% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,693,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,885,000 after acquiring an additional 277,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

