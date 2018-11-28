Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades athenahealth (ATHN) to Market Perform

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $135.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATHN. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded athenahealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on athenahealth from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded athenahealth to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded athenahealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. athenahealth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.35.

NASDAQ ATHN opened at $132.67 on Tuesday. athenahealth has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $163.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. athenahealth had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that athenahealth will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $280,414.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,912.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,504 shares of company stock worth $317,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHN. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of athenahealth in the third quarter worth about $106,074,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of athenahealth by 116.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 442,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,372,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of athenahealth by 350.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of athenahealth by 14.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,620,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,440,000 after purchasing an additional 207,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of athenahealth by 101.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,930,000 after purchasing an additional 136,007 shares during the last quarter.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

