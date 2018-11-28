Wells Fargo & Co Raises CVS Health (CVS) Price Target to $104.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVS. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.15.

Shares of CVS opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,074 shares of company stock worth $3,916,575. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,694,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5,579.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,161,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $721,192,000 after buying an additional 9,000,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,770,597,000 after buying an additional 4,121,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,701,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in CVS Health by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,908,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $637,637,000 after buying an additional 2,924,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

