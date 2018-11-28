Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $27.57 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.17% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $27,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 28,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 250,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Max P. Bowman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.51 per share, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 11.97%.

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stephens cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

