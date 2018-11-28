Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $28.18 Million Position in Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 648,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 70,432 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $28,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -46.78. Altair Engineering Inc has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $43.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.48 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

