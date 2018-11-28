Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $26,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 12,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $934,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,705.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 3,985 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $299,233.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,639.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $62.04 and a 12 month high of $79.03.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

