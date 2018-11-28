Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (WIA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.60

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 4171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,989,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,169,000 after buying an additional 417,978 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the third quarter valued at $3,698,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after buying an additional 54,654 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 124.7% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 78,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 43,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the second quarter valued at $149,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Company Profile (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

