Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) Shares Sold by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,981 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,653,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.76.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 24,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $1,745,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,013 shares in the company, valued at $23,995,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WLK stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.28%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

