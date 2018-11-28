Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,714,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $977,456,000 after buying an additional 1,663,511 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 117.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,505,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,144,000 after buying an additional 1,350,879 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 211.7% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,049,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,662,000 after buying an additional 712,537 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 70.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,467,000 after buying an additional 598,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19,310.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 455,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,290,000 after buying an additional 453,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.20.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.77. 131,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,506,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,300.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total value of $538,574.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,806.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,948 shares of company stock valued at $30,854,335 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/westpac-banking-corp-decreases-position-in-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew.html.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.