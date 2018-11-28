Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.46 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Douglas Emmett worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,077. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

