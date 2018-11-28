Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 50.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9,686.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 73,523 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 195.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,760.0% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 170.9% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 151.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 6,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $347,720.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $54,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,629 shares of company stock worth $6,561,814 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 193,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,782,004. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

