Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,562 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of SL Green Realty worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 35,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $3,229,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 3,967 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $365,241.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,064.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.50. 4,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,153. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $89.46 and a 52 week high of $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

