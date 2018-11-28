WestRock Co (WRK) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.11% of WestRock worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 24.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 31.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 111,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 target price on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of WRK traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $46.31. 7,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,648. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WestRock Co has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

