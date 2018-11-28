Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

