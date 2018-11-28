White Fox Ventures (AWAW) versus British American Tobacco (BTI) Head-To-Head Analysis

White Fox Ventures (OTCMKTS:AWAW) and British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares White Fox Ventures and British American Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Fox Ventures N/A N/A N/A British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares White Fox Ventures and British American Tobacco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Fox Ventures $70,000.00 12.63 -$9.40 million N/A N/A British American Tobacco $26.15 billion 2.80 $48.37 billion $3.68 9.35

British American Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than White Fox Ventures.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for White Fox Ventures and British American Tobacco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Fox Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A British American Tobacco 3 3 1 0 1.71

British American Tobacco has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.80%. Given British American Tobacco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe British American Tobacco is more favorable than White Fox Ventures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of British American Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of White Fox Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

White Fox Ventures has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, British American Tobacco has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

British American Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. White Fox Ventures does not pay a dividend. British American Tobacco pays out 67.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

British American Tobacco beats White Fox Ventures on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

White Fox Ventures Company Profile

White Fox Ventures, Inc. focuses on designing, marketing, and distributing electronic cigarettes worldwide. It also intends to offer vaporizers, liquid nicotine, and related accessories. The company focuses on distributing its products through wholesale and retail distribution channels, including convenience stores, retail chains, wholesale trade, pharmacies, gas stations, hotels, industrial consumers, clubs, casinos, and duty free stores; and breathecig.com Website and other online sales platforms. White Fox Ventures, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands. The company sells its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

