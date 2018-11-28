Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $4.56 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 2.3% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. BP PLC grew its position in Netflix by 12.4% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 51,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,923,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 21,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $7,361,323.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,234.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 99,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.25, for a total transaction of $36,781,914.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,781,914.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,150 shares of company stock valued at $108,858,971. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.99.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,396,502. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.38 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

