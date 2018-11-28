Wirecard (WRCDF) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -2.12

News articles about Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wirecard earned a daily sentiment score of -2.12 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wirecard in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

WRCDF opened at $147.19 on Wednesday. Wirecard has a 52 week low of $103.34 and a 52 week high of $227.94.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

