Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) Receives $10.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,638,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,854,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,927,000 after buying an additional 1,669,071 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,843,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after buying an additional 1,352,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,676,000 after buying an additional 878,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

WETF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. 54,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.23. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.