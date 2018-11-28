WMIH Corp (COOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WMIH Corp (NASDAQ:COOP) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WMIH’s rating score has improved by 15.4% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $19.20 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned WMIH an industry rank of 58 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get WMIH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of WMIH in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays raised shares of WMIH from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WMIH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of WMIH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

COOP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. WMIH has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.08 and a beta of -0.63.

WMIH (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. WMIH had a net margin of 183.04% and a return on equity of 160.21%. On average, research analysts expect that WMIH will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WMIH stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WMIH Corp (NASDAQ:COOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 402,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 2.23% of WMIH as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About WMIH

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WMIH (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WMIH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WMIH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.