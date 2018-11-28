World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Insider George A. Barrios Sells 37,500 Shares

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) insider George A. Barrios sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,437,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,632,510.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

George A. Barrios also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 27th, George A. Barrios sold 50,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $4,811,000.00.

Shares of WWE stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.26 and a beta of 1.18. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $97.69.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.08 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FBN Securities upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cannonball Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,318,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 51.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 171,729 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

