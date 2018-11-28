W&T Offshore Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,791 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,443% compared to the average volume of 107 put options.

Shares of WTI opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $759.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.74. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.97 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 68.9% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 621,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Roth Capital raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $10.75 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. KLR Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

