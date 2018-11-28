X-Cash Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-Cash (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. One X-Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, X-Cash has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. X-Cash has a total market capitalization of $269,648.00 and $1,952.00 worth of X-Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Webchain (WEB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 78.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About X-Cash

X-Cash (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-Cash’s total supply is 56,410,249,798 coins and its circulating supply is 19,410,249,798 coins. X-Cash’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-Cash is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-Cash’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-Cash

X-Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

