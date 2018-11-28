Xilinx (XLNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.25

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.25 and last traded at $91.19, with a volume of 2442304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Xilinx in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $133,778.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $3,375,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,042 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

