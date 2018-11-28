XTD Coin (XTD) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

XTD Coin (CURRENCY:XTD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, XTD Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One XTD Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XTD Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of XTD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.74 or 0.02267283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00126434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00197185 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.17 or 0.08742891 BTC.

XTD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

