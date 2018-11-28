Xylem Inc (XYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.89. Xylem reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Xylem stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. Xylem has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

In other news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 3,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 17,161 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $1,396,390.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,563.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,661 shares of company stock worth $1,755,281. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. TLP Group LLC grew its position in Xylem by 16,544.4% during the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

