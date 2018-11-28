Yakob Liawatidewi Sells 1,299 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $26,317.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Yakob Liawatidewi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, Yakob Liawatidewi sold 17,808 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $373,433.76.

Shares of AMPH opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.99 million, a P/E ratio of 98.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $75.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,144 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 65,160 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 566,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 44.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

