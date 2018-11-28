Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI) Major Shareholder Group Fund V. L.P. Cortec Sells 723,495 Shares

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) major shareholder Group Fund V. L.P. Cortec sold 723,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $13,022,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

YETI traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 1,942,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,465. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Several research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

