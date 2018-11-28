Yeti (YETI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 29th. Analysts expect Yeti to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:YETI opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Yeti has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $19,663,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 378,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,809,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Yeti in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

