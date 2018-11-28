Yew Bio-Pharm Group (YEWB) & Limoneira (LMNR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Limoneira, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yew Bio-Pharm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Limoneira 0 0 5 0 3.00

Limoneira has a consensus target price of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.57%. Given Limoneira’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Yew Bio-Pharm Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Limoneira’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yew Bio-Pharm Group $40.54 million 0.20 $3.21 million N/A N/A Limoneira $121.31 million 3.56 $6.59 million $0.42 58.19

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than Yew Bio-Pharm Group.

Dividends

Limoneira pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Yew Bio-Pharm Group does not pay a dividend. Limoneira pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Limoneira has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Yew Bio-Pharm Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limoneira has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Yew Bio-Pharm Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Limoneira shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yew Bio-Pharm Group -17.24% -13.98% -11.94% Limoneira 15.91% 6.46% 2.93%

Summary

Limoneira beats Yew Bio-Pharm Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yew Bio-Pharm Group

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Raw Materials, Yew Trees, Handicrafts, and Others. The TCM Raw Materials segment engages in the production and sale of raw materials that are used in the manufacture of TCM. It offers yew raw materials, including branches and leaves of yew trees. The Yew Tree segment is involved in growing and selling yew seedlings and mature trees. It cultivates and sells yew seedlings and trees to state-owned enterprises and private businesses for reforestation in the provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin; and sells potted yew trees to retail customers. The Handicrafts segment manufactures and sells furniture and handicrafts made of yew timber. The Others segment sells yew candles, pine needle extracts, complex taxus cuspidate extract, composite northeast yew extract, and yew essential oil soap. The company also sells wood ear mushroom. Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in El Monte, California.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers. It has approximately 4,800 acres of lemons. The Lemon Packing segment engages in lemon packing, and shipping and handling activities. This segment also processes, packs, and sells lemons grown by others. The Avocados segment grows avocados. This segment has approximately 900 acres of avocados. The Other Agribusiness segment grows oranges and specialty citrus; and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. This segment has approximately 1,500 acres of oranges; and approximately 1,000 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. The Rental Operations segment owns and maintains approximately 245 residential housing units; and commercial properties, such as office buildings and a multi-use facility, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. It is also involved in organic recycling operations. The Real Estate Development segment develops parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company has its agricultural plantings in Ventura, Tulare, San Bernardino, and San Luis Obispo counties in California; Yuma county in Arizona; and La Serena, Chile. Limoneira Company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

