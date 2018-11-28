Yew Bio-Pharm Group (YEWB) versus Adecoagro (AGRO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) and Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adecoagro and Yew Bio-Pharm Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecoagro $933.18 million 0.90 $9.97 million $0.08 86.13 Yew Bio-Pharm Group $40.54 million 0.23 $3.21 million N/A N/A

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than Yew Bio-Pharm Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adecoagro and Yew Bio-Pharm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecoagro 0 3 1 0 2.25 Yew Bio-Pharm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adecoagro presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.14%. Given Adecoagro’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than Yew Bio-Pharm Group.

Profitability

This table compares Adecoagro and Yew Bio-Pharm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecoagro -1.88% 16.18% 6.80% Yew Bio-Pharm Group -17.24% -13.98% -11.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of Yew Bio-Pharm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Adecoagro has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yew Bio-Pharm Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adecoagro beats Yew Bio-Pharm Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It is involved in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing approximately 27,216 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation in the Rio de Janeiro farm located in Western Bahia to a third party. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a total of 246,139 hectares, including 19 farms in Argentina, 11 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; and 2 dairy facilities with approximately 6,967 milking cows in Argentina. It also had 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 12.3 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 megawatts of installed cogeneration capacity. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Yew Bio-Pharm Group

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Raw Materials, Yew Trees, Handicrafts, and Others. The TCM Raw Materials segment engages in the production and sale of raw materials that are used in the manufacture of TCM. It offers yew raw materials, including branches and leaves of yew trees. The Yew Tree segment is involved in growing and selling yew seedlings and mature trees. It cultivates and sells yew seedlings and trees to state-owned enterprises and private businesses for reforestation in the provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin; and sells potted yew trees to retail customers. The Handicrafts segment manufactures and sells furniture and handicrafts made of yew timber. The Others segment sells yew candles, pine needle extracts, complex taxus cuspidate extract, composite northeast yew extract, and yew essential oil soap. The company also sells wood ear mushroom. Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in El Monte, California.

