YY (YY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

YY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $168.00) on shares of YY in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. YY presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Shares of YY opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. YY has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. YY had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YY will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in YY by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in YY by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in YY by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in YY by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA raised its stake in YY by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 26,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

