Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. ArcBest reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.82 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $159,998.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James David Darter sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $83,593.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,459 shares of company stock valued at $420,657 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 41.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 130,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 184.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $39.86. 199,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.26. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

