Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $9.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $10.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 53.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other Campbell Soup news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $200,036.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,965.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,348,000 after purchasing an additional 221,311 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Campbell Soup by 8.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,823,000 after acquiring an additional 88,410 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 9.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 577,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,170,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $642,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $51.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

