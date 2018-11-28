Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (FAST) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.56 per share, with a total value of $49,755.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Holden Lewis bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.28 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $299,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,459,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,293,000 after buying an additional 311,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,318,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,778,000 after buying an additional 268,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,725,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,358,000 after buying an additional 158,261 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,848,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,357,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,666,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,713,000 after buying an additional 282,020 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.35. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.90%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

