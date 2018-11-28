Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $923.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.87 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on Flowers Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Pivotal Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Flowers Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

FLO opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.30. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 380.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

