Zacks: Analysts Anticipate YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. YRC Worldwide also reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover YRC Worldwide.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

YRCW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on YRC Worldwide from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on YRC Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YRC Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRCW. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 369,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 109,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 247,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.82 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 3.76. YRC Worldwide has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

