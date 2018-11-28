Zacks: Analysts Expect New York Times Co (NYT) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Times’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. New York Times posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Times.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded New York Times from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Times to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, Director Robert E. Denham sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,217.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $2,057,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,247,175 shares in the company, valued at $188,530,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,492 shares of company stock worth $3,190,617 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at $7,770,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 138.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,216. New York Times has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.