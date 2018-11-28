Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nlight Inc (LASR) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nlight from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nlight from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nlight from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Nlight news, Director David D. Osborne sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $619,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $4,579,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,515,244 shares of company stock valued at $63,763,946 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nlight in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,219,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,673,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,609,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,038,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 7.71. Nlight has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

