Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Gabelli cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.48 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie set a $24.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.

In related news, insider James R. Trebilcock bought 29,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.76 per share, with a total value of $676,745.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 125,752 shares of company stock worth $3,044,503. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $459,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $388,634,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $173,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $135,460,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $114,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KDP opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $126.65.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

