Zacks: Brokerages Set $6.50 Target Price for Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB)

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Limbach’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limbach an industry rank of 243 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Limbach alerts:

LMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Limbach from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

LMB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 8,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,827. Limbach has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.87). Limbach had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Limbach will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 47.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 169.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 227.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 163,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 113,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.