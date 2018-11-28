Zacks: Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Zacks has also given Grana y Montero SAA an industry rank of 222 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Grana y Montero SAA alerts:

Shares of GRAM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 169,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,816. Grana y Montero SAA has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Grana y Montero SAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Grana y Montero SAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Grana y Montero SAA during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 143.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 63,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grana y Montero SAA during the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grana y Montero SAA

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grana y Montero SAA (GRAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grana y Montero SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grana y Montero SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.