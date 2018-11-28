Zacks: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) Given $49.75 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $49.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innovative Industrial Properties an industry rank of 102 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $41.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 475,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $21,037,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 120,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $438.75 million, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.