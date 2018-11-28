Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ingevity (NGVT) to Hold

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ingevity has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months. The company is well placed to gain from the Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals business buyout. Moreover, positive developments in the U.S. drilling activity is expected to boost performance of its Performance Chemicals division. Shifting to high margin products along with improved TOFA pricing should also lend support to its margins. The company should also gain from the expected activated carbon demand growth based on early adoption by some regions in China. However, planned outages are likely to hurt Ingevity’s Performance Materials division. The company is also exposed to inflationary cost pressures. The company’s high debt level is another concern.”

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ingevity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $98.00 price target on shares of Ingevity and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.89.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $94.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 47.45%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.