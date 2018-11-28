Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Neogen (NEOG) to Hold

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, shares of Neogen outperformed its industry. The company continues to report robust revenue performance banking on balanced growth across all segments. Neogen is currently progressing well with the integration process related to several new acquisitions within its genomics business including recent purchase of laboratories in Brazil and Australia. Internationally, Neogen is expanding its business quite rapidly. The company witnessed growing revenues in Europe, Brazil, Mexico, China and India along with other geographies in the reported quarter. It has established a laboratory in Shanghai, China. However, the company exited first quarter fiscal 2019 on a mixed note with earnings ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the mark. Tough competition and pricing pressure also weigh on the stock. Escalating expenses put pressure on margins. Moreover, valuation looks stretched at this moment. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

NEOG opened at $63.21 on Monday. Neogen has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Neogen had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Neogen news, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $641,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,403.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Herbert sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $2,144,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 760,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,941,397.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,651 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,356. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 103.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 252,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 128,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,020,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,091,000 after acquiring an additional 149,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 26.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 44,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 8.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

