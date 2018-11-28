Zacks: MAM Software Group Inc. (MAMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $9.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MAM Software Group an industry rank of 151 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MAMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MAM Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.25 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of MAM Software Group in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAM Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAMS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,149. MAM Software Group has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. MAM Software Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that MAM Software Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAM Software Group news, Director William Austin Iv Lewis sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 606,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MAM Software Group by 345.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAM Software Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAM Software Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MAM Software Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 805,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 59,178 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits.

