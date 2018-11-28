Zacks: Manitex International Inc (MNTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manitex International an industry rank of 91 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Manitex International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of MNTX stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,070. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $60.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Research analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Manitex International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Manitex International by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 102,581 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

