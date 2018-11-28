Zacks: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $240.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mesa Laboratories an industry rank of 74 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

In other news, Director Michael T. Brooks sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $527,553.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $133,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $684,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,097,600. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 5,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $203.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.27. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 16.65%. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

