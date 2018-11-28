Zacks: Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (MPVD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mountain Province Diamonds an industry rank of 160 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPVD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPVD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,649. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPVD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Mountain Province Diamonds by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 290,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,706,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

