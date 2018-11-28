Zacks: TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. TFS Financial’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TFS Financial an industry rank of 95 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TFS Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TFS Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 478,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,784 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.50%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

