Zalando (ZAL) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €46.00 ($53.49) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.22% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.12 ($47.81).

FRA:ZAL opened at €28.71 ($33.38) on Monday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

